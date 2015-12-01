Off the record

“Fitch could decide to do this but if they did we would simply ignore it”

One investor is brutally honest when complaining about Moody’s and S&P’s endless opinion changes in the corporate hybrid market

“Remember that blockchain is competing for internal budget and senior management attention against other buzzword technologies, like big data and robotic software. I would say that the blockchain now has about two years to prove itself inside the big banks, or it will fall flat on its face”

This cheerleader for the blockchain inside one of the world’s largest banks is one of the few who even admits this possibility

“In 2007 I visited an industrial plant in Jeddah and was quickly thrown out of the factory and told to go home and do my homework. The CFO of that same company is attending conferences now with a full IR team and a nice shiny IR presentation”

An international fund manager notes the evolution of investor relations in Saudi Arabia

“Advisers… have you seen their salaries? In my day, they were just called brokers”

A wealth management consultant comments on the increased compensation at the wirehouses

“There is a lot of focus on clarity”

Please don’t adopt this awful jargon, first heard on stage last month at a Euromoney conference