Quotes of the Month

“Fixed income is the area in the firing line because it used to make so much of the money but now accounts for so much of the leverage”

Bob Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital has taken a big stake in repo specialist South Street Securities to take advantage of the big firms’ retreat

“It’s like baseball... once you create a bidding war for talent, you then have to rely on selling merchandise to your audience”

Peter Nesvold’s Silver Lane Advisors is one of a new breed of US wealth managers looking to knock the old brokerages out of the park

“This is an opportunity to change the face of UK banking”

David Duffy, CEO of Clydesdale, has big ambitions for the challenger bank

“We want investors to start shaping the direction of the companies they invest in. How do you achieve that? By getting a critical mass of investors into your market”

Adel Al-Ghamdi, CEO of the Saudi Stock Exchange, didn’t sound like his resignation was imminent when Euromoney interviewed him in November