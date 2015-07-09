The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Regional Awards for Excellence 2015: Latin America

July 09, 2015
Share
awards-for-excellence-2015-logo

  

Best bank in Latin America

BBVA

Best investment bank in Latin America

Citi

Best debt house in Latin America

Citi

Best equity house in Latin America

JPMorgan

Best M&A house in Latin America

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Best flow house in Latin America 

HSBC 

Best risk adviser in Latin America 

HSBC 

Best transaction services house in Latin America 

Bank of America Merrill Lynch


Country Awards for Excellence 2015: Latin America

Awards for Excellence 2015: Results index

Latin America press release

Best bank in Latin America

Latin America, as many research reports in the last 12 months have been keen to point out, is the emerging market region that is most vulnerable to today’s global economic shifts and, in particular, the following three interlinked factors: an anticipated increase in US interest rates; the slowing growth rate of China; and an end to the commodities super-cycle.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree