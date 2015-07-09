Regional Awards for Excellence 2015: Latin America
|
|
BBVA
|
Citi
|
Citi
|
JPMorgan
|
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|
HSBC
|
HSBC
|
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Latin America, as many research reports in the last 12 months have been keen to point out, is the emerging market region that is most vulnerable to today’s global economic shifts and, in particular, the following three interlinked factors: an anticipated increase in US interest rates; the slowing growth rate of China; and an end to the commodities super-cycle.