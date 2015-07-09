Regional Awards for Excellence 2015: Central America and Caribbean

This region has often been thought a disparate, fragmented collection of small economies, affected more by the gravitational pull of the US (and to a lesser extent the larger Latin American economies such as Colombia) than intra-regional linkages. However, this is changing. Banks are investing in networks that span these countries both to take advantage of intra-regional growth, as well as to spur it. In this sense, the leading banks in the region are playing an important role in central American and Caribbean economic development, none more so than the largest: BAC International Bank, our best bank for 2015.