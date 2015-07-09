Country Awards for Excellence 2015: Central America and Caribbean

Costa Rica Best bank: Scotiabank Costa Rica

Uncertainty around the elections in 2014 led to a steep devaluation in the currency in the first half of 2014, which created a challenging environment for the Costa Rican banks as investment and consumption tailed off, creating a terrible macroeconomic environment for credit growth within the economy. Scotiabank Costa Rica navigated these choppy waters better than others, helped by a boost to its results from maintaining a long-dollar position that generated considerable earnings from the local devaluation.