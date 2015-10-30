Off the record

“I’m absolutely delighted. He once told the CEO in a management committee meeting that he was like a second father to him. We all wanted to be sick”

This banker is not displeased by the recent departure of a senior colleague



“We’ve come up with a new term that describes what we mean. It’s solutioning. It’s about more than solving problems. It’s about providing solutions”

Is there any solution to the ever-increasing inanity of consultant-speak?



“By the middle of last year we calculate that $300 million of venture capital money had been raised for businesses around bitcoin. If you see the number of bitcoin users plateau at a few million rather than grow to several hundred million, all those investors in bitcoin-related technology will be searching for a new market. That’s why they now hope to sell it to the incumbent financial system”

Heaven forbid this source is right that snake-oil salesmen have convinced the banks that the blockchain is the solution to all their IT woes



“Don’t underestimate the power these awards will have in helping these policymakers market the virtues of their reforms domestically thanks to this international recognition”

A veteran banker, and former monetary official, touts the prestige of Euromoney’s finance minister/central bank governor of the year awards