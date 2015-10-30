Quotes of the Month

"My role has flipped in a matter of months from trying to interest people here in thinking differently about the potential of the blockchain to struggling to contain their expectations. It isn’t the answer to all banks’ problems”

Barclays’ Simon Taylor is concerned too many bankers are jumping on the blockchain bandwagon

“We’ve gained a reputation for being an interesting bank acquirer and integrator… And we’ve deserved it. Some of the transactions we’ve done were difficult to execute and I think we’ve done well”

With statements like this, it’s no wonder Tomas Varela, CFO of Banc Sabadell, keeps getting inundated with acquisition ideas

“What I can say is that the elephant is now dancing. We are delivering on our promises in terms of economic leadership, customer experience and conduct”

Africa’s Ecobank is dancing to a new tune under its recently appointed CEO, Aye Ayeyemi

“Let’s see this as the new normal, as opposed to the supra-normal liquidity that we have benefited from for the last few years. We have to accept the obvious: that most regional money comes from hydrocarbons and if the price of oil is 50% lower, it’s going to affect regional liquidity”

NBAD’s Andy Cairns might be stating the obvious, but it’s not obvious that the Middle East’s debt issuers are prepared for it