Off the record

"It’s got nothing to do with the market. It’s the fact that our f***ing governments haven’t got their f***ing acts together to make the necessary f***ing planning to address climate change and have spent 20 years p***ing in the wind wasting our money on lawyers in Paris"

A capital markets practitioner gets a bit irritated when asked about the limitations of the green bond market

"First rule of task force is: you don’t talk about task force"

The US Fed has a task force to implement a better payments system – not that this or other bankers can discuss it, apparently

"BRRD is complicated, technical and in some places completely illogical, but it is one of the best pieces of legislation that the EC has ever come up with"

Meant as a compliment, this observation perhaps says more about the EC than it does about the BRRD…

"It’s hard for me to say this publicly. But the problem with Islamic finance is branding. It’s the word Islamic"

A very senior figure in a Gulf Islamic bank speaks candidly (and anonymously)

"The government’s starting to fire public servants – and lots of them. Anything else takes too long"

An investor’s stark response to what could rebuild confidence in Brazil’s fiscal management