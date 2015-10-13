The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

October 13, 2015
Share

"It’s got nothing to do with the market. It’s the fact that our f***ing governments haven’t got their f***ing acts together to make the necessary f***ing planning to address climate change and have spent 20 years p***ing in the wind wasting our money on lawyers in Paris"

A capital markets practitioner gets a bit irritated when asked about the limitations of the green bond market

"First rule of task force is: you don’t talk about task force"

The US Fed has a task force to implement a better payments system – not that this or other bankers can discuss it, apparently

"BRRD is complicated, technical and in some places completely illogical, but it is one of the best pieces of legislation that the EC has ever come up with"

Meant as a compliment, this observation perhaps says more about the EC than it does about the BRRD…

"It’s hard for me to say this publicly. But the problem with Islamic finance is branding. It’s the word Islamic"

A very senior figure in a Gulf Islamic bank speaks candidly (and anonymously)

"The government’s starting to fire public servants – and lots of them. Anything else takes too long"

An investor’s stark response to what could rebuild confidence in Brazil’s fiscal management





Tags

Opinion Front EndOff the RecordOctober 2015
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree