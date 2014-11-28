Quotes of the month

“This isn’t the end. It is the beginning. There are many more stress tests yet to come”

The Bundesbank’s Andreas Dombret sees the ECB’s asset quality review merely as a starting point

“There is now, in all countries, a risk of financial segmentation, a certain risk of financial renationalization. I think it is very important that the Basel Committee and the FSB are conscious of this and try to respond accordingly”

Jean-Claude Trichet, former president of the ECB, sees a looming threat to global banking

“Here is the government trying to kill the bank. I think it is a unique case in the world”

Ahmet Beyaz, CEO of Bank Asya, rails against the attack on his institution by Turkey’s president Erdogan

“We are hopeful that this will set the stage for significant capital market developments over the next five years”