Quotes of the month

"It is borrowers’ own issuance patterns that have led to this state of illiquidity. And what are they doing about it? Nothing. We need dealers and corporate treasurers to engage more constructively on this"

A call to arms from Richard Prager, head of trading and liquidity strategies at BlackRock, the world’s biggest fund manager. So how many of the world’s top 10 borrowers engaged constructively with Euromoney when we called for comment? None. They all declined to talk on the subject

(see The great bond liquidity drought...and how to fix it)

"STACR is a landmark achievement. This lights some of the future paths for the market"

Says Steve Abrahams of Deutsche Bank of a hybrid risk-sharing plan from Freddie Mac. Um, OK then: structured credit solutions for the mortgage market are the future. Should we be worried?

(see Can the US housing finance market be re-privatized? )

"The large financial companies and their proxies are spending millions of dollars to buy congressmen and congresswomen and protect their interests. You can quote me on that. We will see how that plays out"

Richard Fisher, head of the Dallas Fed, is standing up to too big too fail – on the record

(see Standing up to Too Big to Fail)

"There’s no limit to the number of chickens you could sell in Lagos"

Hurley Doddy, of Africa-focused private equity firm ECP, is not talking dud-deals or turkeys here – food finance is big business in sub-Saharan Africa

(see Africa: Fast finance for the new frontier of food)

"It’s not unusual to see people with five to 10 credit cards on the go. I mean, I have about eight myself. The important thing to realize is that there is a huge unbanked population"

A Bimo Notowidigdo, of BNI, points to a two-track credit system in Indonesia

(see Credit cards drive competition in Indonesia )