Western European Awards for Excellence 2013: By country

Many Austrian banks avoided the excesses of the pre-crisis credit and real estate booms, but the country’s banking sector still faces challenges stemming from that period. Principal among these is the resolution of ailing nationalized lender Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International, which has received €2.2 billion in state aid since 2008 and is the third-largest lender to the countries of the former Yugoslavia.

The Austrian government has ruled out the establishment of a state-owned bad bank to deal with the problem and is looking to the privately owned banks themselves to stand behind any wind-down vehicle.