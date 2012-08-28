Can Egypt fight off the curse of currency devaluation?

“Egypt is backed up by the GCC and USA, two of the largest dollar holders in the world. You only get forced devaluation if there's nobody to swap your local currency to dollars along with a few other stress factors. [It is] not the case here and we're missing most of the stressors that precede a forced devaluation like severe capital controls and a grey market... “[Egypt] has a primary deficit of 2.5% with the remaining 7.5% being interest payments. It’s swapping out EGP debt/bills at 16-17% for USD/GCC debt at near 0%. Another example is Euro T-bills being issued at 3% versus 16-17% for EGP T-bills today. Increasing foreign debt versus local reduces government flexibility medium term, but in the current sovereign debt environment we are in that should be ok for the next 4-5 years... “Export competitiveness isn't that high on the agenda right now, it’s not like we had a sudden spike in inflation and that scared off all those foreign investors. Foreign investors are rather looking for stability and adherence to the rule of law. The locals are looking for cheap bread, a return of the tourists in a safe environment and support for SME growth. Large industry is fine given the build up in local demand and low recent capacity utilisation during the crisis.”