The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Real estate: Will banks jump on REO speedwagon?

By Mary Smith
February 06, 2012
Share

US Fed to incentivize investors; Single-family homes new asset class

Colin Wiel, Waypoint

In its January white paper on the US housing market, the Federal Reserve laid out its proposal for a solution to the foreclosure backlog plaguing banks and the government-sponsored entities (GSEs) – tax incentives to investors to buy up portfolios of REOs (real estate owned – properties that have been foreclosed upon and are now owned by the banks or the GSEs) and turn them into rental properties. Regarded by some in the housing market as the Fed over-stepping its authority by involving the taxpayer in solving the issues of the GSEs and banks, the paper nonetheless has highlighted a solution to the high number of foreclosures on balance sheets.

There are an estimated 500,000 REOs in the US, and that is likely to increase during the next few months as legal impediments to foreclosure, resulting from investigations into robo-signing and foreclosure practices, are worked through.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree