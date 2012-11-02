Off the record

"It’s a minor irritation. We’ve always thought Moody’s was shit, but S&P has now proved it’s just as shit too"

A French investment banker laments S&P’s downgrade of France’s biggest banks late last month

"The market has had one bad day in the last three months and the last week or two have been absolutely crazy. And liquidity from the central banks means that things can continue like this for quite a while"

One London-based head of debt syndicate can’t quite believe his luck

"When you’ve been through a crisis, like Europe is going through, it is not far from a conflict. And in that situation, you look after your own first"

A US investment banker warns of the rising incidence of protectionism in Europe

"It would be nice if the public liked us. We want to be trusted and respected, but it would be lovely to be liked as well"

One UK bank chairman is feeling a little unloved

"There is a clear trend in Europe to require banks to separately capitalize and fund their national operations. But you can’t have a monetary union with capital controls. That’s just incoherent"

Fed up with being asked about the future of banking union, a senior European banker explains the reality on the ground