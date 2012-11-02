Quotes of the month

"Deals are being oversubscribed by anything ranging from three to four times up to 15 times – and these are for small $100 million deals up to multibillion dollar deals"

Su Shan Tan, head of private banking at DBS Bank, on the demand from Asian private banks for bonds

"We will have to see what the outcome will be for us. Indeed, we may need to ask whether it will be politically possible for us to be a part of this union if there is no equal treatment"

Nils Bernstein, chairman of the board of governors of Danmarks Nationalbank, talks tough on Basle III and the division emerging in the EU banking union plan

"Localization is a trend that works very much in our favour, thanks to our profile and to our footprint. Certainly the feeling is that the market is coming towards us and clients are turning much more local again"

Christian Steffens, UniCredit's co-head of capital markets and head of equity capital markets, believes the rise of local capital markets throughout Europe plays to the bank's advantage

"If there is a real threat out there it is financial protectionism. By continuing to worry about derisking the system we run the risk of inadvertently slipping into financial protectionism"

Sir John Peace, chairman of Standard Chartered, warns of the one of the pernicious consequences of derisking the financial system

"I don’t see that there is a risk today that we will lose money – even in an extreme scenario"

BNP Paribas' deputy chief operating officer and head of corporate and investment banking, Alain Papiasse, is confident the bank's restructuring, or 'adaptation', has positioned it on a stronger footing