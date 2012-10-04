The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

October 05, 2012
Share

"The problem for the hedge fund industry is finding alpha, which at the moment is as rare as rocking-horse shit"

A head of markets is worried about how to service some of his most important clients

Banker A: "Did you see how well our Sberbank deal did? And we’ve got big oversubscriptions for others. The markets are back"

Banker B: "So the hedge funds are all risk-on again? Oh, great"

Euromoney keeps quiet at this particular cocktail-party exchange

"Rothschild apparently has a no champagne policy. How unbelievable is that? A no champagne policy!"

An old-school investment banker is incredulous at the corporate entertainment policy of the blue-blooded bank during the Olympic Games

Euromoney: "What do you feel is the most unexpected and inexplicable characteristic of the markets at the moment?"

Senior banker: "The fact that UBS is still in business"

"They are constantly roaming our office and those of our peers. It’s not good for anyone’s business"

A transaction banker is worried about scrutiny from regulators after the fines handed out to HSBC and Standard Chartered

Tags

Opinion Front EndOff the RecordOctober 2012
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree