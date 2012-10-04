Off the record

"The problem for the hedge fund industry is finding alpha, which at the moment is as rare as rocking-horse shit"

A head of markets is worried about how to service some of his most important clients

Banker A: "Did you see how well our Sberbank deal did? And we’ve got big oversubscriptions for others. The markets are back"

Banker B: "So the hedge funds are all risk-on again? Oh, great"

Euromoney keeps quiet at this particular cocktail-party exchange

"Rothschild apparently has a no champagne policy. How unbelievable is that? A no champagne policy!"

An old-school investment banker is incredulous at the corporate entertainment policy of the blue-blooded bank during the Olympic Games

Euromoney: "What do you feel is the most unexpected and inexplicable characteristic of the markets at the moment?"

Senior banker: "The fact that UBS is still in business"

"They are constantly roaming our office and those of our peers. It’s not good for anyone’s business"

A transaction banker is worried about scrutiny from regulators after the fines handed out to HSBC and Standard Chartered