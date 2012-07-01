The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

The silver lining for Barclays shareholders in Libor-gate

By Sid Verma
July 02, 2012
Share

The Libor scandal is unlikely to dent the group's earnings and could add impetus to chief executive Bob Diamond's belated cost-cutting drive.

What now for besieged equity holders in Barclays?

Last week’s free-fall in Barclays stock, after the Libor scandal, triggered a flurry of broker notes with buy recommendations on the FTSE-listed shares, citing manageable litigation costs and attractive valuations. Although the stock surged 5% on Monday open, in response to Marcus Agius’s decision to resign as chairman, it’s still trading at an estimated price to net asset value ratio of 0.41 for the 2012 fiscal year.

Brokers had expected a positive re-rating of the bank subsequent to its first-quarter results when it announced profit before tax of £2.4bn, a 22% year-on-year increase, driven by stronger-than-expected performance in its UK retail unit and corporate banking franchise. But the intensification of the eurozone crisis and the recent Libor scandal have dragged shares lower.

Nevertheless, analysts are keen to point out that the £290m fine to settle regulatory investigations into the manipulation of Libor barely represents a headwind for earnings.

In

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree