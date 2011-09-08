The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Banks: Most of the world’s biggest banks face fundamental challenges to their business models

By Peter Lee
September 09, 2011
Banks are trying, and most are struggling, to come to terms with the triple threat of moribund markets, bigger capital requirements and changes to their business strategies inflicted by both regulators and the fallout from the sub-prime crisis.

Almost without exception, they have lowered expectations on the return they will be able to provide on the equity that their shareholders supply. Gone are the days of RoEs of 25% or more. Now, a much more conservative 12% to 15% is the target.

But in so many cases, big successful banks are struggling to hit even those targets. Euromoney has reported before (see ‘Banking isn’t working’, Euromoney, April 2011) on the fundamental issue of banks not being able to provide a return on equity above the cost of their capital. That’s not a recipe for survival, let alone prosperity, in the future.

Banks have lost a lot of their high-margin businesses, such as the world of structured credit, and have been forced to give up their proprietary operations.

