Deals of the year 2010: Wind Telecommunications €6.6 billion (senior secured bonds and loan facility)

Wind Telecommunications Size: €6.6 billion (senior secured bonds and loan facility) Date: November 18 Leads: Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Coupons: 7.375% and 7.25%

The company faced several headwinds. Despite entering a 20th successive quarter of revenue growth and the early repayment of a €336 million loan in January, Wind’s parent company, Weather Investments, part of the Orascom Group, had announced a planned merger with US-listed Russian telecom operator VimpelCom two weeks previously.