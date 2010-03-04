Foreign exchange: Banks beef up in eFX

"With the hires in place, I am confident that we have a compelling electronic trading offering that will help us to realise our ambitions to become a top-five player in FX" Eric Auld, BNP Paribas

Barely a day goes by in the foreign exchange market without one bank or another making a key hire or launching a new platform in the world of e-commerce. The race to build in eFX has gathered pace in 2010 (see (see Morgan Stanley hopes for Matrix revolution, Euromoney, March 2010), and banks are wary about getting left behind.

BNP Paribas is one foreign exchange bank that is open about its ambitions to break into the upper echelons of the foreign exchange market.