Quotes of the Month

"If you see me dancing tango you will know that I have never taken lessons. I am a very bad dancer. This was part of undermining my position and was all lies"

Martin Redrado, former central bank governor of Argentina, refutes one of the many scurrilous rumours put about by his opponents during his battle for the country’s reserves

(see Inside Redrado’s battle for Argentina’s central bank)



"The message from the US government is too inconsistent. The UK government, so long as the buyers are responsible, does not seem to have such hang-ups about private equity ownership of banks. We are quite interested in RBS and Northern Rock. One way or another we will back a UK group or organize a group to try to participate in those events"

Wilbur Ross, frustrated by a lack of opportunity to buy US banks, is looking across the Atlantic

(see Private equity smells too strong for FDIC)



"It’s a story of incompetence, of hillbillyism and delusions of grandeur. It’s a story of babes in the woods and narrow-minded country bumpkins. And at the tail-end it’s a story of disastrous management and alleged serious criminality"

Gunnar Andersen, the new director general of Iceland’s financial regulator, the FME, gives the abridged version of the country’s banking-led collapse (see The failed state of Iceland)



"Our franchise is a leader in the region and allows us to charge more. We are on average more expensive because we add more value than our competitors, and our clients do pay better for results"

A bold statement of intent from Pedro Chomnalez, head of investment banking for Latin America at Credit Suisse

(see Banks seek rich pickings in Latin America’s deeper markets)