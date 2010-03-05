Off the record

"The whole of Canary Wharf wobbles when he comes back from lunch"

An investment banker is less than complimentary about one of his rivals

Euromoney: "If you had $100 million to invest in you business tomorrow where would you spend it?"

Senior banker on Wall Street: "It would have to be technology... if only I could say compensation... but sadly I don’t think Obama, or my CEO, would be too happy with me!"

A US bank that is being dragged through the media for paying its staff too much still has one banker with a sense of humour

"Of course it counted against us that we didn’t DO many deals, but was it not taken into consideration that we’ve been TALKING about doing many deals"

A banker doesn’t quite grasp how Euromoney’s Islamic Finance awards are judged

"Why would I tell you that? How could it possibly help me to tell you where I think my business will grow the most this year?"

A disgruntled banker battens down the hatches when asked to look forward. Maybe he’ll be more enlightening during the awards pitch meeting

"From a Darwinian standpoint it is mission critical that the regulators allow the local credit market to develop"

A banker offers up his own thesis on the origins of revenue



"A change of government to us is like another day: the sun rises, and the sun sets"

A banker in Amman uses poetic language to talk about the regularity of political change in Jordan