Opinion

Off the record

March 05, 2010
"The whole of Canary Wharf wobbles when he comes back from lunch"
 An investment banker is less than complimentary about one of his rivals

Euromoney: "If you had $100 million to invest in you business tomorrow where would you spend it?"

Senior banker on Wall Street: "It would have to be technology... if only I could say compensation... but sadly I don’t think Obama, or my CEO, would be too happy with me!"

A US bank that is being dragged through the media for paying its staff too much still has one banker with a sense of humour

"Of course it counted against us that we didn’t DO many deals, but was it not taken into consideration that we’ve been TALKING about doing many deals"
 A banker doesn’t quite grasp how Euromoney’s Islamic Finance awards are judged

"Why would I tell you that? How could it possibly help me to tell you where I think my business will grow the most this year?"
 A disgruntled banker battens down the hatches when asked to look forward. Maybe he’ll be more enlightening during the awards pitch meeting

"From a Darwinian standpoint it is mission critical that the regulators allow the local credit market to develop"
A banker offers up his own thesis on the origins of revenue


"A change of government to us is like another day: the sun rises, and the sun sets"
 A banker in Amman uses poetic language to talk about the regularity of political change in Jordan

