Quotes of the month

"Someone should go away and think this through properly"

Georg Grodzki, head of credit research Legal & General investment management, is dismissive of loss absorption proposals for hybrid bank capital

"Approximately 12% of total firm-wide revenues come from growth markets such as China and Brazil, which leaves us a lot of room to grow"

Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein speaking at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Financial Services Conference last month

"There is a new and more sophisticated set of officials in African governments who are eager to understand and over time embrace the capital market disciplines"

Francois Ekam-Dick managing director of Iroko Securities on the potential opportunities in Africa’s debt capital markets

"The US is dealing with a situation I would describe as Japan-lite"

John Lonski, chief economist, Moody’s capital markets research group on the ugly outlook for the US economy

"The problem is that regulators have two goals; on the one hand making sure taxpayers are not having to put more money in, and on the other, making sure banks play their full role as an economic agent and support the economy. I’m not sure they’re compatible"

Raphael Robelin of BlueBay Asset Management on bank bail-ins

