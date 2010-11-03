Securitization: Mortgage banks hit by putback time bomb

DUSTIN ZACKS, AN attorney at law firm Ice Legal in Florida, is snowed under. His firm is examining some 500 cases where homeowners feel they are being, or have already been, incorrectly foreclosed upon. This is a burning issue in Florida – the state has the third-highest foreclosure rate in the US, with more than half a million homes now in foreclosure proceedings. But Zacks is far from being the only busy foreclosure lawyer in the US.