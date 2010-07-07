2010 Awards for excellence: Off the Record

Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2010



"We are leaders in the market this year. We have arranged a number of swap deals, as well as world class entertainment for our clients, such as singing opera quartet Il Divo"

Client focus is clearly a key aria for this bank pitching for one of our Awards for Excellence

"Just a word of advice. From a tactics standpoint we don’t usually begin a pitch by complaining at length to the person we’re pitching to"

A seasoned investment banker in Hong Kong cautions his colleague from corp comms, who had been criticising Euromoney’s coverage of their bank

"Those guys on the bank side may touch their clients once a month, but with my business I’m much more in the flow, I’m touching my clients every day"

A senior transaction banking executive in Asia gives an alarming insight into his firm’s unique client-handling strategies

Euromoney: "So, are you going to pitch for best risk management house?"

PR: "Is that risk management for the firm?"

Euromoney: "No. It’s risk management for your clients"

PR: "Oh. Then absolutely not"

A US house admits what we all might suspect: it’s the bank first, and clients second

"I’m trying to give you the courage to give us this award"

A US banker senses Euromoney’s doubts

"You would’ve had to be incredibly generous to give us the award last year. But this year we thoroughly deserve it"

Another banker forgets that Euromoney did give his bank the award last year, a mistake it won’t be repeating

"We did the most relevant deals in the region"

A bank lists all its deals for Dutch companies in its pitch for best bank in Belgium

"Undisputed leader in Latin America ex-Brazil"

A bank’s pitch for best Latin American equities house was an innovative way of hiding its deficiencies in the region’s biggest and most important market