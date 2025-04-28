Transformative trends in wealth management

The wealth management landscape in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is undergoing rapid transformation.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds in Africa, a new generation of entrepreneurs and digital innovators is driving fresh wealth creation, as tech-led sectors give rise to a wave of new high-net-worth individuals. In the Middle East, meanwhile, the convergence of Shariah principles and ESG investing is delivering sustainable returns in an increasingly volatile world.

Global wealth corridors linking MEA to Europe and Asia are expanding, while private banks race to meet rising demand for cross-border solutions, succession planning and multi-jurisdictional estate management.

Read more on the forces reshaping MEA’s wealth management landscape in this special report, produced in partnership with CIB, NBK and Arab Bank.

