Transformative trends in wealth management

Sponsored Content

In partnership with

NBK-logo-150x50.jpg Arab-bank-logo-238.gif CIB Logo_The Bank to trust-01.jpg
April 28, 2025

Middle East and Africa banking series.

WM-trends-cover-sans-words-home-in-woods-960.jpg
The wealth management landscape in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is undergoing rapid transformation.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds in Africa, a new generation of entrepreneurs and digital innovators is driving fresh wealth creation, as tech-led sectors give rise to a wave of new high-net-worth individuals. In the Middle East, meanwhile, the convergence of Shariah principles and ESG investing is delivering sustainable returns in an increasingly volatile world.

Global wealth corridors linking MEA to Europe and Asia are expanding, while private banks race to meet rising demand for cross-border solutions, succession planning and multi-jurisdictional estate management.

Read more on the forces reshaping MEA’s wealth management landscape in this special report, produced in partnership with CIB, NBK and Arab Bank.

WM-trends-cover-with-words-home-in-woods-960.jpg
Access the report now [pdf]

WM trends report feature 1-960.png

Wealth of potential in Africa’s future

WM trends report feature 2-960.png

Middle East wealth managers see Shariah and ESG intertwine

WM trends report kuwait spotlight-960.png

Kuwaiti dynamism helps emirate catch up

WM trends report ME winners-960.png

Private Banking Awards 2025: Middle East winners

WM trends report Africa winners-960.png

Private Banking Awards 2025: Africa winners

