The world’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: Societe Generale Private Banking

Once an afterthought of wealth management, philanthropic advisory now sits at the heart of the private bank product offering. Younger clients want to do more with inherited wealth and a whole advisory industry has grown around the process of giving.

Some outfits do it just that bit better. The winner of the global award for best for philanthropic advisory in 2025 is Societe Generale Private Banking (SGPB), which says it is on a mission to “inspire and provide guidance in structuring a philanthropic strategy that is meaningful for our clients and has a positive impact on our society”.

Each year, the French financial giant assists more than 200 clients and families as they take their first steps into philanthropy. Its philanthropy advisory team, first unveiled in 2012, helps clients to define their philanthropic strategy.

The key mission of the private bank’s grant-making foundation, Fondation 29 Haussmann, is to help disadvantaged children gain confidence and believe in their abilities.