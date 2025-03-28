The world’s best private banker 2025: Iqbal Khan, UBS

The world’s best private banker 2025: Iqbal Khan, UBS

March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025

When Iqbal Khan moved to Hong Kong from Zurich in September 2024, he went on the banking equivalent of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – jetting from city to city and meeting client after client. He got to know a completely different Asia – one he’d visited many times, yet which by his own admission he had never really seen. 

“I’ve been coming to Asia for a long time, and I always felt familiar with it, but settling here has been an overwhelming experience,” Khan tells Euromoney. “When people know you’re actually going to live here, they open up to you in a different way. They start talking to you about things that they didn't really touch upon before,” he adds. 

If sessions with wealthy clients were vital, so was the need to get to know the staff, in Hong Kong, Singapore and beyond, who make the private bank tick like a Swiss watch.

“When

