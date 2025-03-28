The world’s best for sustainability 2025: LGT Private Banking

March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025

In an era where many financial institutions are adding sustainability offerings to portfolios, LGT Private Banking stands apart by making sustainability a must-have rather than a marginal service offering. This commitment, with innovative products and ambitious climate goals, makes LGT Private Banking the clear winner of the award for the world’s best for sustainability.

"Our goal is to offer a broad range of sustainable investment opportunities and to make sustainability the standard choice for our clients," explains Ursula Finsterwald, head group sustainability management at LGT Private Banking. This ensures that clients can contribute to positive environmental and social outcomes in a variety of ways, depending on their individual interests and goals.”

The bank's focus is championed by the Princely family of Liechtenstein, who own LGT and demonstrate commitment by deploying their own capital in sustainable strategies.

"We have a unique story to tell, as our owner, the Princely family of Liechtenstein, has been committed to sustainability long before it became a mainstream topic," notes Christopher Greenwald, head of sustainable investing Europe.

LGT

