The world’s best private bank 2025: Goldman Sachs

Entrusted with $1.6 trillion in client assets, Goldman Sachs’ wealth management is a colossus of the private banking world. Drawing on over a century and a half of experience, it leverages its resources, investment platform, global network and lending capacity to deliver a host of tailored solutions to clients.

A key focus is the ultra-high-net-worth space and key constituents – notably family offices, endowments and foundations – where account size ranges from $10 million to well over $1 billion and averages out at $70 million. More than 1,000 private wealth advisers help clients across the world figure out their philanthropic ambitions, create and oversee trusts, build a lasting portfolio, navigate complex tax codes and much, much more.

No one knows the business better than Tucker York, global head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management, and a member of the firm’s management committee. Talking to Euromoney after the Wall Street giant won the award for the world’s best private bank, he was quick to outline the scale of its many achievements, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“We