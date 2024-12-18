Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
header area

Cash Management Survey 2024

Corporate buying behaviour report: an analysis of key selection criteria and reasons why corporates are switching providers

Summary report Full report

cash man 2024 logo (150 x 202 px).png
in this report:

The world’s most comprehensive transaction banking benchmark: Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2024

Now, in 2024, Euromoney has launched a series of reports focused on market trends, world’s best cash management providers and other relevant topics.

This year, more than 30,000 corporate treasury and finance professionals participated in the survey, sharing their views on the key challenges they face and on the banking solutions that are shaping their ambitions.

This report explores corporates' key selection criteria when choosing a new cash management provider, along with the top reasons why they are looking to switch providers.

Top,View,Of,Group,Of,Multiethnic,Busy,People,Working,In

In this report:

Circles web (1531 x 1021 px) (6).png

×
Download the report

Subscribe to Euromoney to access the full report or download the summary report for free

Enquire about a full subscription Download the summary report