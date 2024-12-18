header area
Cash Management Survey 2024
Corporate buying behaviour report: an analysis of key selection criteria and reasons why corporates are switching providers
in this report:
The world’s most comprehensive transaction banking benchmark: Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2024
Now, in 2024, Euromoney has launched a series of reports focused on market trends, world’s best cash management providers and other relevant topics.
This year, more than 30,000 corporate treasury and finance professionals participated in the survey, sharing their views on the key challenges they face and on the banking solutions that are shaping their ambitions.
This report explores corporates' key selection criteria when choosing a new cash management provider, along with the top reasons why they are looking to switch providers.
