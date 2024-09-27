Singapore’s best FX bank: DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia, operating in 19 markets with headquarters in Singapore. The bank's dominant presence in Asia contributes to its competitive advantage in FX for client services, innovative digital solutions and as a leading data provider.

DBS provides comprehensive services across consumer, SME, and corporate banking. During the review period, the bank’s key focus was on enhancing its FX offering for corporates. This included the evolving of its Hi-P (hyper-personalization) initiative within its global financial markets business to enhance its digital competitiveness. Hi-P now uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to deliver personalized services, helping the corporate sales team engage with customers more effectively by tailoring recommendations based on risk profiles, transaction history and behaviour.

James Tan

Hi-P’s capabilities include dynamic FX pricing, personalized customer outreach and contextual marketing, offering insights such as reminders about potential payment dates and better rate opportunities. Hi-P’s data-driven approach allows DBS to send tailored push notifications and campaigns to customers at optimal times, increasing engagement and transaction volume.

As