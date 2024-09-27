Western Europe’s best FX bank: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has continued to deliver solid growth in its western Europe FX business as demonstrated by the rapid adoption of its new offerings among the European client base.

Deutsche Bank now offers its clients access to cash and derivative products on both Eurex and CME, supporting clients who wish to centrally clear FX instruments while still enjoying the customization and pricing of over-the-counter FX execution models. In May, Deutsche Bank was the first bank to collaborate with Eurex to provide options, with the bank also providing bespoke liquidity to allow Union Investment to trade its first block FX futures via Eurex in H2 2023.

Additionally, the bank has improved access to Asian onshore liquidity for European clients, streamlining FX hedging and conversions through back-to-back capabilities. In precious metals, Deutsche Bank has strengthened its position, offering reliable liquidity and new products like physical gold deposits, appealing particularly to central banks in Europe. Cash deposits have also gained popularity, especially among German real estate funds, showcasing the bank's adaptability and innovation in diverse markets.

The