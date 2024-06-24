Ivan Dexeus

Former Managing Director and Head of FX and Commodities

TD Securities, Dublin

Ivan is a seasoned financial services professional with a career spanning 20 years and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in Foreign Exchange. Most recently, Ivan served as the Managing Director and Head of FX and Commodities at TD Securities in Dublin. In this role, he led the creation and expansion of their EU FX and Commodities Sales and Trading hub.

Prior to this, Ivan was a Director at TD Securities in London, where he spearheaded the expansion of the firm’s FX Sales efforts in Continental Europe and the Middle East. Ivan also held sales positions at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, developing their European FX franchises.

Academically, he’s currently pursuing a Professional Diploma in Strategic Management in Financial Services from University College Dublin and holds a Master’s in Management from ESCP Business School.

