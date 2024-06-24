Entries for Euromoney's Private Banking Awards will be assessed by Euromoney's editorial team and an external judging panel consisting of some of the market's most senior and seasoned private banking experts. Find out more about 2024's judging panel below.
Andrew Coyne
Founder
CobaltFX
Ivan Dexeus
Former Managing Director and Head of FX and Commodities
TD Securities, Dublin
Ivan is a seasoned financial services professional with a career spanning 20 years and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in Foreign Exchange. Most recently, Ivan served as the Managing Director and Head of FX and Commodities at TD Securities in Dublin. In this role, he led the creation and expansion of their EU FX and Commodities Sales and Trading hub.
Prior to this, Ivan was a Director at TD Securities in London, where he spearheaded the expansion of the firm’s FX Sales efforts in Continental Europe and the Middle East. Ivan also held sales positions at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, developing their European FX franchises.
Academically, he’s currently pursuing a Professional Diploma in Strategic Management in Financial Services from University College Dublin and holds a Master’s in Management from ESCP Business School.
Guy Hopkins
CEO & Founder
FairXchange
Paul Houston
Managing Director, Global Head of FX Products
CME Group
Paul Houston serves as CME Group’s Managing Director, Global Head of FX Products. He is responsible for leading the development, execution and management of CME Group’s FX futures, cash and OTC markets globally. He is based in London.
Having successfully run CME Group’s futures and options business for seven years, in August 2023, Houston also took on responsibility for the company’s EBS cash markets business to focus on expanding trading opportunities and efficiencies for clients and enhancing product development across the entire FX marketplace.
Prior to joining CME Group in April 2016, Houston worked for Deutsche Bank in London where he was Head of FX and Fixed Income Prime Brokerage and Listed Derivatives Client Solutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa. In that role, he delivered a range of FX, OTC rates and credit clearing, listed derivatives clearing and execution products and services to institutional clients including hedge funds, asset managers and banks.
Before joining Deutsche Bank in 2012, Houston ran global FX and fixed income prime brokerage teams at a number of banks including Credit Suisse, RBS and JP Morgan Chase in London and New York.
Houston is a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Foreign Exchange Contact Group and the Bank of England's London Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee, as well as Treasurer and Board member of the Foreign Exchange Professional’s Association (FXPA).
Paul Lambert
Chief Executive Officer
NCFX
Paul began his career at the Bank of England before working as a foreign exchange strategist for UBS and then Citibank, eventually as European Head of FX Strategy. Shifting to the buy-side of the market, Paul joined DeAM, where he became Global Head of Currency. Paul held similar leadership roles at UBS Asset Management and Insight Investment. He also founded and successfully led a global macro hedge fund for Polar Capital. Paul has a unique perspective and the ideal experience to lead NCFX, a company passionate about fairness and efficiency in the foreign exchange market.
Stephane Malrait
Global head of market structure and innovation for financial markets
ING BANK
Stéphane Malrait is Managing Director and Global Head of market structure and innovation for Financial Markets at ING Bank. Stephane is working with advocacy groups, policy makers and regulators to follow market structure and industry challenges impacting the financial market industry. He is also leading innovation activities in the capital market space within ING and developing external partnership with Fintech companies. He actively contributes in industry working groups to represent ING Bank.
Stéphane joined ING in 2015 to lead the bank e-commerce initiatives across all financial market products and to develop the financial market group’s cross-asset ecommerce strategy. Before joining ING, Stephane spent eight years at Société Générale, where he was Global Head of FIC eCommerce, creating an eCommerce business covering credit, rates, money market, emerging market and FX. Prior to this, Stéphane worked at JPMorgan Chase for ten years, serving in different roles in Global FX E-Commerce Business Management and cross-asset eCommerce technology and was based in London and New York.
Stephane has a strong background in financial markets and understands the need for continued technological development to drive positive change in trading and market structure workflows. He is leading ING Financial Market innovation strategy and working on the implementation of financial regulations that will impact the clients trading activity and transform how trading floor operates.
Stephane is also an advisor or board member for several Fintech initiatives and trading associations in Fixed income and FX. Since 2005 he has been active with the ACI Financial Market Association - an international non-profit organisation that represents the interests of market professionals in foreign exchange and money markets. He chaired the ACI FX committee from 2010 for 10 years and joined ACI FMA board in 2020 and became chairman of the board in June 2021. He is also an active member of the ECB FX contact group and a board member of ICMA since May 2023.