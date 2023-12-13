Intro Text
Euromoney's FX Awards will accept entries from any FX provider, bank and non-bank, based anywhere in the world.
2024 Schedule
2024 schedule
2024 schedule coming soon
2024 submission guidelines
Coming soon
Submissions window
2024 Submission window is opening soon
Award Categories
These categories will be awarded to this year's standout market leader in the chosen industry. Any leading global provider of institutional FX services can apply, typically those active in at least two major FX centres. Entries should highlight areas of excellence that place them over and above any competitor in the market today.
Judges will also be able to nominate institutions based on their review of entries across all categories. If you have entered any category, you will automatically be considered for these Global Awards, however a direct entry will help put your best foot forward.
Categories:
- Best Global Fx Provider
- Best Fx Liquidity Provider
- Best Fx Trading Technology Provider
- Best Fx Market Innovation
Awarded to this year's standout FX bank for the region and/or the service and industry indicated, as applies.
Submissions can be from any institutional FX bank regardless of size. Entries should highlight all areas of excellence which places them over and above any competitor in the market today, i.e. footprint / product range / pricing / data / volumes / services. Judges have ability to nominate entries from additional award categories.
Categories:
Best Fx Banks – Region
- Best FX Bank North America
- Best FX Bank Asia Pacific
- Best FX Bank Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Best FX Bank Latin America
- Best FX Bank Nordic Region
- Best FX Bank Rest of the World (Country or Region)
- Best Bank for FX Trading
- Best Bank for e-FX Trading
- Best Bank for FX Spot
- Best Bank for Forwards/Swaps
- Best Bank for FX Options
- Best Bank for Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF)
- Best FX Prime Broker
- Best FX Bank for Corporates
- Best FX Bank for Wealth Management
- Best FX Bank for Real Money Clients
- Best FX Bank for Research
- Best FX Bank Sales
- Best FX Bank Service and Support
- Best FX Bank Data Management
- Best FX Bank for Innovation
- Best Single Dealer Platform
- Best Bank FX Liquidity Provider
- Best Bank FX Algos
- Best FX Bank for Trading Technology
- Best Bank FX Trade Analytics
- Best FX Bank ESG Initiative
- Best FX Bank for Diversity
Awarded to this year's standout service providers in the category and industry indicated. Entries should highlight all areas of excellence which places them over and above any competitor in the market today, ie footprint / product range / pricing / data / volumes / services.
- Best Multi-Dealer Platform/ECN
- Best FX Exchange
- Best Non-Bank FX Liquidity
- Best FX Market Data Provider
- Best FX Algo Platform
- Best FX Order/Execution Management System
- Best FX Software Provider
- Best FX Trading Technology Provider
- Best FX Data Management Provider
- Best Platform for FX Spot
- Best Platform for Forwards/Swaps
- Best Platform for FX Options
- Best Platform for Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs)
FX Providers and Venues - Services
- Best FX Venue for Corporates
- Best FX Venue for Wealth Management
- Best FX Venue for Real Money Clients
- Best FX Clearing and Settlement Provider
FX Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation
- Best AI/Machine Learning Initiative
- Best Bank FX Trade Analytics
