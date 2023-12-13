Best Global Fx Provider

Best Fx Liquidity Provider

Best Fx Trading Technology Provider

Best Fx Market Innovation

These categories will be awarded to this year's standout market leader in the chosen industry. Any leading global provider of institutional FX services can apply, typically those active in at least two major FX centres. Entries should highlight areas of excellence that place them over and above any competitor in the market today.Judges will also be able to nominate institutions based on their review of entries across all categories. If you have entered any category, you will automatically be considered for these Global Awards, however a direct entry will help put your best foot forward.Categories: