Kenya’s best FX bank: Stanbic Bank Kenya

September 27, 2024

Stanbic Bank Kenya’s strategic initiatives highlight its ability to blend technological advancements with tailored financial solutions, addressing complex market needs while enhancing client autonomy. The bank’s contributions to major corporate transactions further highlight its pivotal position in shaping the financial landscape in Kenya.

The bank has played a role in headline transactions across various sectors, leveraging its tailored foreign exchange solutions to effectively manage risk and liquidity. A prime example was its involvement in Diageo Kenya’s acquisition of shares in East African Breweries, where Stanbic’s FX execution mechanisms were essential in managing liquidity and securing investor participation. Despite challenging market conditions, the bank’s solutions helped maintain market stability throughout the transaction.

In another example, the bank supported Rubis’s acquisition of Kenol Kobil through FX risk management strategies that mitigated currency volatility and protected debt structures.

Alakh Kohli

The bank also helped facilitate the Kenya Road Annuity Programme through FX hedging and interest rate risk management solutions.

