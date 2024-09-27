Latin America’s best FX bank: Banco Santander

Banco Santander's Latam FX product offering has evolved over the review period, driven by strategic investment and a focus on meeting its client needs. Key developments include expanding the global volatility product to Latin America, particularly Brazil and Mexico, integrating local expertise with global pricing and risk management. This has enabled the launch of new currency options and expanded Latam crosses, offering clients tailored hedging solutions with improved pricing and risk management.

Santander has also enhanced its global infrastructure-based FX eBooks, allowing efficient use of liquidity across regions, particularly in Mexico and Brazil. This integration enables competitive pricing and minimizes risk management costs. Additionally, automation of pricing capabilities and expanded liquidity access in key Latam currencies have improved electronic distribution, allowing for direct client integration through tailor-made application programming interface (APIs) for seamless FX trading and risk management.

The bank has introduced new FX payments and transactional capabilities, facilitating non-deliverable currency solutions for onshore Latam transactions while leveraging Asia-Latam trade corridors.