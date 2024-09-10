FX regional

Awards
Latest articles
Opinion
Sideways: Timing is everything at Deutsche Bank
Jon Macaskill
,
September 10, 2024
WEALTH
France’s Indosuez enters new era with Degroof Petercam buy
Elliot Wilson
,
September 09, 2024
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: In the year of equities, derivatives are key
Jon Macaskill
,
September 06, 2024
Treasury
Syndicated loans bounce back
September 05, 2024
Treasury
High rates fail to dampen commercial lending growth
Paul Golden
,
September 05, 2024
Passera doubles down on SME-neobank model
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 03, 2024
BANKING
Nearshoring in Mexico: from talk to practical reality
Rob Dwyer
,
September 03, 2024
CAPITAL MARKETS
KfW crypto deal highlights potential and problems of blockchain bonds
Peter Lee
,
September 03, 2024
Foreign Exchange
Political headwinds continue to drive LatAm FX uncertainty
Paul Golden
,
August 30, 2024
Treasury
BaaS models buffeted by industry headwinds
Paul Golden
,
August 29, 2024