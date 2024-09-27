Central and Eastern Europe’s best FX bank: UniCredit

Leveraging its deep knowledge of local markets in CEE, coupled with global product expertise, UniCredit dominated the regional FX market. The bank’s extensive network enables access to a broad suite of FX products, serving a diverse range of clients, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, local corporates and retail customers. This broad reach helps clients of all sizes optimize their FX strategies, whether in local markets or on the global stage.

UniCredit’s FX platform, UCTrader, stood out as a key competitive advantage. The platform integrates traditional processes with cutting-edge digital tools, offering clients efficient FX trading solutions. It provides one-click access to FX products such as spot, forward and swap transactions, allowing users to place orders, monitor deal history and engage in secure trading. Notably, the bank has enhanced the platform's user experience, introducing a new trade blotter with advanced search functionalities and simplified login processes.

Anatoly Shvedov

Additionally, UniCredit’s UC PayFX, an automated international payments service, has undergone significant upgrades over the review period. The platform offers instant FX conversion embedded in payment orders from a single EUR account at pre-agreed wholesale spreads, meeting the needs of corporate and retail clients alike. Over the past year, UniCredit has expanded the range of currencies available, adding non-negotiable currencies like the KRW and BRL.

The bank’s overarching transformation strategy, Unlock, involves investing €2.8 billion to bring core competencies in-house. This centralization has led to consistent service delivery, competitive pricing, and efficient execution for clients across multiple channels, enhancing automated hedging and algorithmic trading capabilities. These advancements reflect UniCredit’s commitment to delivering scalable, client-focused FX solutions across its key markets.

Michele Amadei

Anatoly Shvedov, head of FICC sales and trading, says: “We are delighted to win this award, which not only underlines our global expertise in FX sales and trading, but also confirms that we are on the right track in implementing our strategy to be the bank of choice in CEE. Across our business, we are putting the client at the centre of everything we do. We are investing in our distribution channels, especially digital, to offer a truly global product platform combined with a distinctive and unique local presence.”

Michele Amadei, head of corporate for Central and Eastern Europe, says: “UniCredit’s client focus and extensive network ensures accessibility to our wide suite of FX products for multinational corporations, financial institutions, local corporates, public, retail, and private banking clients. Our FX products and services help clients apply the best FX strategy, whether towards local or international markets. This award confirms our strong presence in CEE and our clients’ feedback is the best evidence of our impact.”