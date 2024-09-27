The world’s best bank for swaps: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has reached important milestones by expanding its global pricing distribution network and platform connectivity.

The bank enhanced its FX swaps and forwards pricing capabilities by introducing a sophisticated client tiering system. This, alongside improvements in general spreads across various tenors and currencies, enabled its swaps desk to refine client tiering based on detailed trade analysis.

These advancements, combined with its sales team’s expansion internationally, have led to better internalization of flows, tighter spreads and increased trading volumes.

Technology has been a driving force in Wells Fargo's strategic approach. The firm expanded its connectivity to include Singapore, in addition to New York and London, boosting its client base across the APAC region. Continuous improvements in reporting and analysis tools have allowed for quicker, more precise adjustments, further increasing market share.

Vince Hindman

As part of its strategy to offer dedicated, tailored coverage to meet specific trading requirements, the bank has grown its sales team considerably. While much of its business is conducted electronically, Wells Fargo continues to prioritize personalized service through its voice offerings, allowing clients direct access to experienced professionals for immediate support.

Wells Fargo’s swaps volumes and market share continue to grow across the major multi-dealer platforms (MDP). Its development of the swaps offering has resulted in moving from number 15 to number 10 on one of the major MDPs and into the top 15 on another, having moved from the 20s earlier in the year. In addition, the bank saw an increase of over 50% in both the number of counterparties and the number of users trading swaps with the bank over various MDPs.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Euromoney as the World’s Best Bank for Swaps,” says Vince Hindman, head of FX at Wells Fargo. “This recognition highlights the progress and investment we’ve made into building out our global FX franchise and speaks to the best-in-class capabilities that our team is able to deliver in support of our clients.”