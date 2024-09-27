The world’s best trading firm for FX liquidity: LMAX Exchange

LMAX Exchange stood out from competitors thanks to its unique approach and cutting-edge technology. It services a global FX customer base of funds, banks, brokerages, asset managers and proprietary trading firms through the provision of an anonymised, regulated and rules-based trading environment with strict price and time priority order execution at ultra-low latency.

The firm’s product suite is tailored to the needs of global institutional clients, offering access to tight spreads, deep liquidity and full price transparency. Unlike many platforms, LMAX Exchange does not engage in “last look” rejections – when a trade is requested at the quoted price and the liquidity provider declines the trade – a practice it views as obsolete in today’s markets due to better trading technology and the availability of real-time market data with modern real-time price checks. This commitment to transparency and fairness has strengthened its reputation in FX trading and is a core value of LMAX Exchange, which has long stood against the practice.

A central pillar of its business is its central limit order book model, which enables direct trading between customers and dealers in both FX and digital assets.