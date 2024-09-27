Asia-Pacific’s best FX bank: Deutsche Bank

Over the last year, Deutsche Bank has played a pivotal role in the development of financial markets in the Asia-Pacific region, assisting clients in navigating the evolution of the FX markets amidst volatility and uncertainty.

The bank acts as a partner to clients, offering strategic advice and FX execution solutions with a strong focus on risk reduction and liquidity management. During the review period, the bank has enhanced its presence in the APAC region, providing liquidity in less liquid markets and expanding its FX risk management system into FX derivatives, becoming a comprehensive service provider for its clients.

In China, where Deutsche Bank has operated since 1872, the bank maintains a strong RMB franchise, providing cross-product RMB solutions, trade finance, and hedging services for both corporate and institutional clients. Notably, Deutsche Bank has been a leader in panda bond issuance and continues to play a crucial role in RMB internationalization.

Ashok Das

In India, Deutsche Bank’s global emerging markets (GEM) franchise combines sales and trading functions for financial products, particularly in FX and derivatives.