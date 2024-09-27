Georgia’s best FX bank: TBC Bank
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney FX Awards

Georgia’s best FX bank: TBC Bank

September 27, 2024

Full Results

FXLogo_Black2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

TBC Bank continued to dominate Georgia’s corporate FX market, registering a 41.1% share in FX operations for business entities.

The bank’s long-term growth strategy to expand its already commanding FX presence was focused on enhancing client experience through the combined efforts of its treasury and technical teams.

As part of the strategy's first phase, the bank offered subscription-based pricing across major and regional currencies, with customizable trading limits and currency pairs. To this end, the bank introduced a module allowing corporate clients to execute FX transactions digitally through internet or mobile banking platforms with instant trade execution at preferential rates. The tool gave FX managers flexibility to adjust limits, currency pairs and margins according to market conditions.

Ketevan-Kandelaki-TBC-Bank-960.jpg
Ketevan Kandelaki

It also allowed the bank to streamline FX operations, particularly for clients managing multiple small transactions, ultimately resulting in improved customer satisfaction scores.

Over 500 corporate clients have utilized the module since its launch, resulting in more than 130,000 transactions – most of which were completed without direct FX manager involvement.

This

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsFX AwardsFX geographicFX banks
Gift this article