Georgia’s best FX bank: TBC Bank

TBC Bank continued to dominate Georgia’s corporate FX market, registering a 41.1% share in FX operations for business entities.

The bank’s long-term growth strategy to expand its already commanding FX presence was focused on enhancing client experience through the combined efforts of its treasury and technical teams.

As part of the strategy's first phase, the bank offered subscription-based pricing across major and regional currencies, with customizable trading limits and currency pairs. To this end, the bank introduced a module allowing corporate clients to execute FX transactions digitally through internet or mobile banking platforms with instant trade execution at preferential rates. The tool gave FX managers flexibility to adjust limits, currency pairs and margins according to market conditions.

It also allowed the bank to streamline FX operations, particularly for clients managing multiple small transactions, ultimately resulting in improved customer satisfaction scores.

Over 500 corporate clients have utilized the module since its launch, resulting in more than 130,000 transactions – most of which were completed without direct FX manager involvement.

