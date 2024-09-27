Central and Eastern Europe’s best FX retail broker: XTB

XTB is a global fintech company supporting more than 1 million customers worldwide, offering a broad range of instruments, including forex trading in contracts for difference on over 70 currency pairs in addition to cryptocurrencies.

Over the last year, XTB has put an emphasis on investor education and provided a platform for market analysis with over 200 hours of educational materials, courses, and webinars. The company’s customer service supports 18 languages and operates 24 hours, five days a week.

In 2023, XTB experienced significant client growth, acquiring more than 312,000 new customers. Furthermore, the firm saw a 24.5% increase in Q1 2024 compared to the previous year. By March 2024, XTB had over 1 million customers, with 378,000 active clients, 64% from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The CEE region remains a vital wrevenue source, accounting for 51.8% of XTB’s earnings.

XTB is integrating AI into its operations, creating a department focused on AI-driven innovations and launching an internal chatbot, Xtebiusz, for employee queries.