The world’s best bank for FX payments: Bank of America

Since its launch in 2014, Bank of America’s (BofA) transactional FX business has quickly risen to become one of the top three global players. This success reflects the bank's strategic vision, innovative products and global reach, enabling it to secure a strong market position and stand out in the competitive FX industry.

BofA’s global positioning is a factor in its success, offering FX services in over 230 countries and facilitating transactions in more than 145 currencies. Its extensive payment services, available in 52 currencies, stand among the industry's broadest. Supported by a proprietary network and strategic partnerships, the bank enables efficient, cost-effective cross-border transactions, helping to attract and retain a diverse global client base.

Daniel Stanton

Technological innovation drives Bank of America’s leadership in the FX market. With cutting-edge solutions like FX integration into the CashPro mobile app for on-the-go access and advancements in real-time cross-border payments, the bank streamlines operations and boosts client satisfaction.