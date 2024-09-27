The world’s best FX bank for real-money clients: Barclays

Over the past year, Barclays has developed its offering for real-money clients, notably through enhancements to the performance of its online FX trading channel BARX, enhancing spot liquidity and boosting algo flexibility. Using client feedback and behaviour analysis, Barclays also broadened and refined its algo suite, which significantly benefits real-money customers. Barclays offers market-leading insights, especially on UK policy and politics, and maintains tight spreads around economic events. Additionally, Barclays led client discussions on T+1 settlement, reinforcing its role as a key thought partner and strengthening client relationships.

During the review period, Barclays made significant strides in enhancing its FX Gator float product, which tracks market price movements while minimizing spreads. Key improvements include market-leading internalization rates as well as order rating, leading to notable performance gains. In addition, the bank’s comprehensive suite of both passive and aggressive algos continued to differentiate it in the market. Barclays also worked to reduce the manual inputs and increase the efficiency gains for its clients by curating liquidity and implementing tailored offerings to meet specific client needs.