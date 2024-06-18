Hyundai Motor’s trailblazing India IPO set to be a blockbuster
Hyundai Motor’s trailblazing India IPO set to be a blockbuster

Elliot Wilson
June 18, 2024

The South Korean automaker is on track to raise upward of $3 billion via the listing of its India unit in Mumbai. If successful, it will surely compel more global firms to raise capital in south Asia’s largest market.

Hyundai-logo-car-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

If successful, Hyundai Motor Company’s forthcoming IPO will be a history-making event in many ways.

For one thing, it is taking place not in Seoul – where the South Korean automaker already has a primary listing – but in the Indian financial capital of Mumbai.

For another, if all goes well it is set to be a huge listing, at least when set against the backdrop of an enduringly soggy global equity capital market that has only just begun to show signs of revival.

Bankers on the sale – which is being managed by Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and local firm Kotak Mahindra – tip the listing to raise upward of $3 billion, likely in the final quarter of the year.

“$3 billion is a not unrealistic sum to be looking at,” says one individual close to the deal. “It could well be more.”

There are any number of reasons to get excited about the news. If successful, it will be the country’s largest stock offering, with quite a lot of room to spare.

If it is a very successful [listing] by us and the other banks involved, it will showcase the premium India currently offers
A Mumbai banker

For years, Coal India’s $1.82


Topics

Asia PacificSouth KoreaIndiaCapital Markets
Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
