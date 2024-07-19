Awards for Excellence country winners: Mexico

Best bank: BBVA

The winds of change are coming to the Mexican banking system. Nubank’s arrival and its 15% interest-paying deposit account are certain to bring new competitive challenges to the established banks. As the biggest and best bank in the country, BBVA theoretically has the most to lose, but its continued excellence across banking segments means that it is the best prepared for any disruption to come.

In 2023, BBVA reached more than 30 million customers in the country and the bank is developing its partnerships to widen its retail base even further. For example, it announced a partnership in 2023 with SEV, a leading solar energy company, for the sale of electric cars. In 2022 BBVA financed 15% of all hybrid or electric cars, but the bank expects this will grow quickly though this partnership.

BBVA