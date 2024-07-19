Awards for Excellence country winners: Argentina
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Awards for Excellence country winners: Argentina

July 19, 2024

Best bank: Banco Macro

Welcome to the optimistic part of the cycle for Argentina: international investment banks re-rate the outlook for the small cohort of large, listed banks and those banks start to look to consolidate. The last cycle saw equity issuance, but the banks had barely topped up the funds in their M&A war chests before the optimism faded away alongside their newly positive book values.

AfE 2024

This time the optimism of a new president with promises of liberal market economic reform has been turbocharged and we have already seen banking M&A take place – Banco Macro leading the way with its acquisition of Banco Itaú. This first-mover status is a large part of the reason that Macro wins the award for Argentina’s best bank – boosting its profits, profile and outlook in one very reasonably priced deal.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards for ExcellenceCountry awardAwardsLatin America and CaribbeanCiti
Gift this article