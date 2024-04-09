Mixed messages from Argentina
Does Banco Galicia’s acquisition of HSBC Argentina validate president Javier Milei or weaken him?
In mid March, when the market rumours that Banco Galicia was planning to buy HSBC Argentina became deafening, I called some senior bankers in Buenos Aires. They focused on the swift revival of Argentine banks’ M&A appetite under new president Javier Milei. The locals told me they thought that Galicia’s strategy made sense – adding scale to one of the country’s biggest banks – but that it was the timing that was the interesting variable: the swiftness of this risk-on signal was validation of a renewed confidence in the new administration.
On Tuesday April 9, Galicia announced the deal had been struck – it had an agreement to purchase HSBC Argentina for $550 million. The final transaction value will be adjusted for the results of the business and fair value gains/losses on HSBC Argentina's securities between December of 2023 and the closing of the deal.
Banco Galicia will pay $275 million in cash and Grupo Galicia will issue $200 million in B shares to HSBC. Citi reckons that, using February's data, the operation implies a roughly 0.3x price to book value multiple for HSBC Argentina's $1.4 billion equity.
Additionally, Galicia will acquire HSBC Argentina's private debt for $75 million in B shares.
